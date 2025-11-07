Power Bank Blast At Melbourne Airport Lounge Sets Man On Fire

The Melbourne international airport plunged into chaos after a 50-year-old passenger caught fire when a lithium power bank in his pocket went up in flames. The accident left him with burns on his leg and fingers. The incident happened on Thursday, November 6.

According to the BBC, the man was at the Qantas business lounge when his power bank overheated. This resulted in the explosion, leading to the lounge area being completely engulfed in smoke. Approximately 150 people had to be evacuated.

Soon after the accident, the airport staff helped the injured man into a shower before paramedics arrived to treat his injuries. He was rushed to the hospital in a stable condition and was later released.

According to a witness, they suddenly “heard screaming from the other side of the lounge”, followed by “battery acid flying everywhere”.

“His jacket caught on fire. They evacuated us because the smoke and smell were so strong, but I really just hope the guy is okay,” the traveller wrote on social media, as per a report by The Age.

Mobile Phone Battery Catches Fire

Film producer Leanne Tonkes was also present at the lounge when the incident happened. She posted a picture on Instagram featuring the burnt device. Her caption said, “When you have just witnessed a mobile phone battery catch fire in the Qantas lounge in Melbourne. Hoping the man who caught fire holding it is ok. Quick thinking from the man who jumped in to help and the staff who got him in the shower and everyone else out of the lounge.”

At present, Qantas is reviewing its rules on carrying lithium batteries as well as portable power banks. They are likely to share an update soon.

Several airlines, including Qantas, have imposed stringent rules for carrying lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in mobility devices. This move aims to mitigate the risk of catching fire during flights. Passengers carrying power banks are advised to keep them close in a seat pocket or a bag under the seat.

Operations at the business class lounge resumed today, November 7, according to The Guardian.