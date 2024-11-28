Malavika Mohanan's "Vintage Outfits" Looked Mob Wife Chic In A Black Lace Braletten And Velvet Printed Blazer

Malavika Mohanan has created quite a stir on the internet as she shared pictures of herself wearing a plush and cosy weather-ready ensemble with loads of glam. The Yudhra actress declared her preference of "vintage outfits" over anything else in her Instagram caption and her OOTD supported her cause fully. Malavika Mohanan looked nothing short of stunning in her look.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan's Diwali Pictures Came "A Week Later" But Her Lehenga For It Came Just In Time For The Wedding Season Ahead

Malavika Mohanan's choice of "vintage outfits" featured a cropped black lace bralette with a lunging neckline, thin straps and body-hugging fit teamed with a stunning high-waist black satin skirt. She layered the chic separates with a statement single breasted velvet blazer with an eye-catching navy and burned orange print and artsy dual golden-buttons closure.

The 31-year-old star's accessories of the day included a pair of maximal-looking gold dangler earrings, a matching chunky gold cocktail ring and a Louis Vuitton Dauphine handbag.

On the hair and makeup front, Malavika styled her tresses into a side-swept waves left loose. Makeup-wise, she sported a gorgeous bronzed glam look, an overall bronzer-laden face, highlighted high points of her face, a wash of burnt orange shadow in the crease of her eyelids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a touch of rust-hued blush on her cheeks, and a caramel lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to the look.

Malvika Mohanan's lace, satin and velvet coded "vintage outfits" look won the sartorial battle and how.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan Is "Stayin' In" But Keeping It Chic In A Black Lace Corset For Mirror Selfies