Malaika Arora's Shimmery Makeup Screams 'Main Sunder Hu' In Time For The Festive Season

Malaika Arora's makeup with shimmer is the party starter this festive season

The festive season in the country is characterised by shimmer, glitter, and glamour. More so when Bollywood celebrities are involved. Their wardrobe choices and beauty vanities have always been inspiring, especially during the festivities. Malaika Arora's glam makeup for a recent shoot definitely needed to be bookmarked for upcoming celebrations. As shared by Malaika's makeup artist Meghna Butani, the actress wore a shimmery look while she glided in gold. For the eyes, Malaika had winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed waterlines with a smokey effect, and ample mascara. Not to forget the shimmery eyelids which completed her eye makeup. For the face, the diva picked shimmery contours with a tinge of rosy blush and muted-toned lip colour. Her brown highlights and naturally wavy tresses added to the look perfectly.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Gold Three-Piece Set Is A Shining Example Of Unconventional Festive Fashion

Malaika Arora's minimal makeup looks have also been an inspiration. The actress made her fans go gaga with her bohemian look recently. She left her tresses loose in natural curls and opted for muted-toned face makeup. Well-contoured cheeks and a matte pink blush with a pink-toned matte lip tint were all that the diva wore. For eyes, she opted for bold winged eyeliner, a dash of kohl in the eyes, and shimmer on the eyelids.

Also Read: When Malaika Arora Wears A White Cutout Gown, There's Nowhere Else To Look Than At Her

Malaika Arora loves experimenting with her makeup. Sometimes she keeps it simple and soft, sometimes bold and sassy, and at times, she opts for a classic and chic look. The diva accompanied her black and white gown with a chic makeup look. For eyes, she used coral-toned metallic eyeshadow which had ample shimmer, well-defined black eyeliner, and mascara to curl her long eyelashes. She used shimmery highlights on the cheekbones and a brownish lip tint to accompany.

Once once, but on ample occasions, Malaika Arora has mesmerised her fans with just her makeup.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Is A Tall Glass Of Refreshing Ethnic Elegance In A Lime Green Anita Dongre Saree