Malaika Arora's Printed Arpita Mehta Lehenga Gives Cheerful Spring Vibes During The Gloomy Winter

Malaika's Printed Lehenga Gives Cheerful Spring Vibes Amidst Winter

Malaika Arora's ethnic fashion scores a perfect 10 on 10 on the style meter. The actress knows well how to amuse her fans with her daring closet choices and impeccable wardrobe experiments. Leaving no stone unturned as far as her style is concerned, the diva picked a gorgeous printed lehenga set from Arpita Mehta. The glam outfit included a pre-draped lehenga skirt with neat pleats and a ruffled flare in ivory with prints in shades of brown, orange, and yellow. Malaika teamed it with a strap bralette and wore a cape-like kaftan over it, all in the same colour scheme and pattern. The kaftan featured tassel embellishment at the hemline. The actress accessorised the look with a choker necklace, a designer watch, and statement rings. Tying her tresses in a neat bun, the diva opted for a coral-toned lip colour, kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, and well-contoured cheeks with a rosy blush.

Malaika Arora opted for another ethnic number that exuded regal charm and elegance. She picked a metallic gold saree from the clothing label Sonaakshi Raaj. The plain saree had a natural, metallic sheen which added glitz and glamour to the look. Malaika teamed the saree with a heavily embellished blouse that featured a halter neckline and pleated pattern. For makeup, the diva opted for a glam look including a bold red lip colour, kohl-laden eyes and shimmery eyelids. She left her tresses loose in natural waves.

For Times Fashion Week, Malaika Arora walked the ramp for Yaksi Deepthi Reddy in a glamorous embellishedlehenga set and set the ramp ablaze. The ensemble included a strap blouse with a plunging neckline adorned with shimmery sequins and a flared lehenga skirt with similar delicate embellishments. The grey-toned lehenga also featured pastel pink floral motifs. Malaika carried a dupatta with the attire and opted for a minimally glam look with kohl-laden eyes, well-structured contours and a brownish lip colour.

Malaika Arora's ethnic glam looks are as exquisite as her Western choices.

