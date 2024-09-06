Make Roger Federer's Pizza Date At This Spot In NYC Your First Stop In The City's Iconic Pizzeria Trail

Including Roger Federer at this famous pizzeria, don't miss these popular spots in NYC

New York City is powered by pizza. Whether it's for a late-night craving, a destination dining experience, a quick lunch, or an after-school snack, pizza is the answer to everything. The city loves its pizza more than anything and a trip to NYC isn't complete without a slice of this Italian delicacy. Recently, Roger Federer visited the city to attend the US Open tennis tournament. In between, the legendary tennis player made a quick stop to savour a bite of pizza. He shared the NYC dump on Instagram, which featured him enjoying a big slice of a large pizza. Roger also shared a picture of the city's skyline and a glimpse of his time at a tennis match. The caption of his post read, "Here for a NY Minute."

If you are visiting New York City anytime soon, here is a list of some of the most iconic pizzerias in the city for you to try.

1. Joe's Pizza

Originally founded in the Village by Joe Pozzuoli in 1975, this place is considered the champion of the New York pizza slice. Bollywood's newest married couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal too made their way to the pizzeria recently during their trip to the Big Apple.

2. Mama's Pizza

With over 25 years of experience, Mama's Pizza has some of the most unique combinations in addition to the classics. The rich slices, each thicker, greasier and more lavishly topped than the last, are on full display in this little pizza shop. The tomato sauce has a hint of sweetness and the crusts are quite crispy.

3. John's of Bleecker Street

Being one of the oldest pizza businesses in New York, John's has managed to hold onto a lot of its authentic New York charm. Established in 1929, it is popular for its thin slices without compromising on taste.

4. Scarr's Pizza

The owner Scarr Pimentel makes pizzas that have been called a standard bearer for the ideal slice. The balance of the sauce, cheese, dough and toppings make this one of the best pizzas in town according to many in NYC. It's no surprise that Roger Federer makes his way to the pizzeria each time he is in town.

5. Luigi's Pizza

A New York staple, Luigi's opened in 1982. It is presently managed by Gio Lanzo, son of the founder Luigi. For the past 50 years, the store has retained its original pizza recipe. Grab a standard pizza with vodka sauce or opt for fresh mozzarella, every slice will be a treat for your taste buds.

