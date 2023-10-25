At 88, Maggie Smith Starring In Loewe Campaign Gets Professor McGonagall Fans Excited

At 88, Actress Maggie Smith Stars In Designer Campaign For Loewe

Maggie Smith is a theatre artist and a Hollywood movie actress known for her role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies. The phenomenal actress has now made it to headlines as she was the face of Loewe's latest campaign for their collection at the age of 88. Yes, you read it right. The evergreen beauty sported three looks and enthralled her fans. The internet was set ablaze as netizens commented on the campaign.

Also Read: Tabu Aces Her Off-Screen Spy Look Ever-So-Stylishly In A Black Trench Coat, Just Like Her Character In Khufiya

Twitter was filled with praise and appreciation for the actress. While someone said, "maggie smith posing for a brand is another thing not on the 2023 bingo card but I mean, slay," some one else wrote, "maggie smith a loewe girl??? these are so hot," and some one else wrote, "#MaggieSmith is such a legend. 88 years of age, 89 in December. Currently has a movie (#TheMiracleclub) out in cinemas at the moment in which she has a leading role. Hopefully, the adaptation of her hit lay A German Life is still going ahead. Just an exceptional actress"

#MaggieSmith is such a legend. 88 years of age, 89 in December. Currently has a movie (#TheMiracleclub) out in cinemas at the moment in which she has a leading role. Hopefully the adaptation of her hit lay A German Life is still going ahead. Just an exceptional actress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1nHpG6AR6b — Irish guy & film fan (@Irishguyfilmfan) October 24, 2023

maggie smith posing for a brand is another thing not on the 2023 bingo card but I mean, slay pic.twitter.com/TJm0djyJ8Y — 𝗲𝘃𝗮✨👻 (@kellmanstreep) October 24, 2023

Maggie Smith for Loewe is so iconic 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/96wZDPatva — Ryan 🏳️‍🌈🧋🍷 (@RyanForEQUALITY) October 24, 2023

Maggie Smith's uber-chic looks from the brand's collection were elegant, stylish, and exquisite. Maggie wore a huge faux fur coat in a brown colour palette and carried an all-black Loewe Puzzle bag with her. In another one, the actress wore a navy blue full-sleeved button-down shirt and carried a tan-coloured tote bag to go with it. In the third look, Maggie wore a black and white turtleneck dress with a ruffled skirt, holding the label's Paseo bag in deep red. She wore black boots to complement the look and looked glamorous.

We would definitely love to see Maggie Smith more often in such glam looks.

Also Read: After Skin Lightening Backlash, Dwayne Johnson's Wax Figure In Paris Is Set To Undergo A Beauty Makeover