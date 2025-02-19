Living In These 10 Countries Will Age Your Skin The Fastest

Skincare enthusiasts do the utmost to ensure their visages stay healthy and hydrated. From strictly following skincare routines to even undergoing cosmetic procedures, there's nothing that's out of reach for many who want to prevent the visible signs of ageing.

Crow's feet, pigmentation and wrinkles are most frequently associated with the biological passage of time but did you know that skin ageing has to do with more than your age? There are actually more factors that can affect how fast your skin will age. While the intrinsic factors like natural ageing are most known, extrinsic factors like environmental and lifestyle influences can affect skin to a great extent. Environmental factors such as solar radiation and air pollution significantly influence the rate at which skin ages.

It may come as a surprise to many that the country you reside in can also affect the degree to which your skin ages. Healthnews has developed an Environmental Skin Aging Index, analysing data from 157 countries to identify regions where environmental conditions most adversely affect skin ageing. A higher index score indicates a greater negative impact on skin aging.

With data from Healthnews, these 10 countries have the highest Environmental Skin Aging Index scores.

1. Egypt

Scoring 81.67, Egypt's combination of intense sunlight and urban pollution impacts skin health.

2. Qatar

With an index score of 81.51, Qatar is second on the list. The country's high solar radiation contributes to accelerated skin ageing and they also had the highest levels of ozone, PM2.5, and NO2.

3. Saudi Arabia

Scoring 79.29, Saudi Arabia's desert climate contributes to faster skin ageing.

4. Chile

Chile had an index score of 79.06 and the country is ranked 4th globally in solar radiation, 23rd in NO2 levels, and 20th for tobacco use prevalence.

5. Yemen

At 77.76, Yemen's extreme heat and arid climate negatively affects skin vitality.

6. Niger

This West African country, with its high temperatures and long dry season, had an index score of 76.82 and ranked 6th in global solar radiation.

7. Oman

With a score of 76.69, Oman's high UV exposure and relatively high PM2.5 levels accelerate skin ageing processes.

8. Bahrain

With a score of 76.49, Bahrain's residents face high risks of skin ageing due to harsh environmental conditions and high ozone levels.

9. Kuwait

At 75.05, Kuwait's extreme heat and environmental factors negatively affect skin vitality. The country also ranked 9th in global solar radiation levels.

10. Chad

The Central African country's environmental conditions, including high solar radiation, contributes to skin ageing. It is ranked 10th in solar radiation levels globally.

