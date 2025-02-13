Pete Davidson Spent Over $200,000 In Laser Tattoo Removal

Pete Davidson's latest ad shoot campaign for the clothing brand Reformation was a surprise. A pleasant one, for sure. Who knew Pete Davidson could look boyfriend material without his tattoos?

In one of the pictures posted by the official Instagram handle of Reformation, Pete surprised fans with his debuted ink-free body. The actor-comedian posed for the lens, displaying his chiselled abs in a pair of white trousers, minus any shirt. Seems like Pete kept his promise. Back in January, he confirmed removing 100 tattoos. The process continued successfully resulting in his now tattoo-free body.

Pete Davidson shared the reason why he decided to get rid of the tattoos. In an interaction with Today, he said, “I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah.' I was like, ‘I need to change it up a little bit.” As per Daily Mail, the process cost him over $200,000 and took nearly four years.

If you're thinking of removing your tattoos too, you probably want to remember these tips before you go for your laser removal appointment.

1. Keep Realistic Expectations

Let's be real, laser tattoo removal takes time. Based on the ink's location, colour, depth and size, the process might take multiple sessions, spaced out accordingly so that the skin can heal properly.

2. Go For The Expert

Do not, we warn, do not visit local clinics or pick inexperienced doctors. It can cause more harm than good. A reputed laser clinic with a licensed professional must be looked for. You can also search for clinics using FDA-approved laser technology.

3. It Will Hurt

Tattoo removals are not painless, they hurt and can be an uncomfortable experience. So, be prepared. Your pain tolerance and the tattoo location are the key factors in determining how much it will hurt.

4. Follow Aftercare

Mild skin issues like redness, swelling or blistering are common after your tattoos are all gone. Your job is to keep the area clean, avoid sun exposure and scratching and apply ointments as prescribed by the doctor.

5. Eat Well, Stay Hydrated

You can experience vertigo symptoms if you undergo laser tattoo removal on an empty stomach. It is hence advised that you drink plenty of water and load up on calories.

Whether it is the name of your ex-flame or an ugly memory of a drunk impulsive decision, these tips will come in handy when you decide to zap your tattoos.