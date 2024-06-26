Lily Collins Has Her Eyes Everywhere But We've Got It On Her Powder Blue Skirt Suit

Lily Collins got her fashion game face on for MaXXXine's premiere night

Lily Collins has her arms occupied with the post-production of Emily In Paris on the one hand and the promotions of MaXXXine on the other. But at least for the latter, she's looking her very glamorous self on the red carpet. With a starry line-up of the cast present at the premiere of the film was Lily Collins making quite the show featuring a very avant-garde outfit contrary to her girl-next-door persona. She wore a powder blue skirt suit from Schiaparelli that would have been ordinary enough despite the chunky buttons had she not added the gilded suspender harness with eyes made on them to the look. What's more, or rather less, is that she wears the statement jewellery under the blazer with nothing else at all to make quite the "MaXXX" impact. The razzle dazzle doesn't end with her outfit. She added gold heels too for a little more glint. Her makeup and hair were left in demure simplicity with a clear complexion, her signature bushy brows, winged eyeliner, and a side-swept bob for hairstyle.

Lily Collins may have gone for something fashion-forward this time around but it would be impossible to not shed light on her love for the classics. She may have given the Met Gala a miss this year but not the throwback from the previous year in a classic black and white gown as an ode to the late couturier Karl Lagerfeld. There's always a time and place for a classic and a certain Miss Collins wearing it.

Lily Collins' statement-making style gets activated with just a switch.

