Like Mira Rajput, On Your Trip To Bhutan Include These 4 Must-Visits In Your Travel Itinerary

Include These 4 Things Your Bhutan Travel Itinerary Like Mira Rajput

Known as the Land of the Thunder Dragon, Bhutan, is nestled in the eastern Himalayas. It is a scenic kingdom with mesmerising landscapes, vibrant culture, and a unique approach to measuring its citizens' well-being. The national income of the country is the happiness of its citizens, making it a cheerful and peaceful location to visit. Recently many Bollywood celebrities, like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Rajput, and more have been on a refreshing holiday in the country. Mira Rajput and family even met the Royals of Bhutan and spent some quality time with the King and the Queen. Taking inspiration from them, plan your visit to the beautiful country soon. As you embark on a journey to this mystical land, make sure to include these must-do activities in your itinerary to get the true essence of the place.

Must-Visits In Bhutan

1. Hike To The Taktsang Palphug Monastery

One of Bhutan's most iconic landmarks, the Tiger's Nest is perched on a cliffside, offering breathtaking views of the Paro Valley. You can hike through lush forests to reach this sacred monastery, which is not only a testament to Bhutanese architecture but also holds deep spiritual significance. The journey and the destination both would make a memorable experience for you.

2. Explore Thimphu

Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, is a charming city that beautifully balances modernity with tradition. Take a stroll through the streets lined with traditional architecture, visit the Memorial Chorten, and explore the fascinating Textile Museum. Don't miss the unique experience of witnessing the Bhutanese way of handling traffic. It is the only capital city in the world without traffic lights, where traffic is managed by friendly traffic police.

3. Admire The Architecture At Punakha Dzong

Situated at the confluence of two rivers, Punakha Dzong is not just a fortress but also a symbol of Bhutanese unity. Explore the intricately decorated halls, courtyards, and impressive architecture of this historic dzong. The picturesque setting adds to the grandeur of the palace, making it a must-visit destination that captures the essence of Bhutan's rich cultural heritage.

4. Enjoy Bhutanese Cuisine And Local Markets

Immerse yourself in Bhutanese flavors by indulging in the local cuisine. Try the local Ema Datshi, a spicy chili and cheese dish, or momos when in Bhutan. You can also visit the local markets to witness the vibrant colors of Bhutanese handicrafts, textiles, and traditional goods.

Bhutan is a destination that is great for traveling off the beaten path and offers much beyond typical tourist experiences. Whether on a solo trip, or with friends and family, the country has hotspots and hidden gems that can make lasting memories in your travel file.

