Suhana Khan's Favourite Part Of Clearly Invisible In Paris Was The 'Inseparability Of Contradiction'

Suhana Khan at the book launch

Suhana Khan has, so far, been a young inspiration as far as fashion statements go. But it turns out that her interests may extend well beyond the style purview. In one of her first solo public appearances, the soon-to-be Bollywood debutant recently attended the book launch of Koel Purie Ritchet's Clearly Invisible In Paris as a chief guest at the function and gushed about the novel. In an IndiaToday video from the press function, Suhana is seen speaking about what caught her attention from within the pages. She said, "I love how you used juxtaposition throughout the book. Right from the get-go, the title is Clearly Invisible in Paris. The anti-thetical terms of 'clear' and 'invisible' lay the narrative for the reader from the beginning. It highlights the contradictory nature of the book."

Further, the star kid went on to elaborate the highlight of the book for her. "My favourite part of the book is a paragraph on duality and the inseparability of contradiction. Light doesn't exist without darkness, there's no winter without summer, you can't feel happiness without having felt sadness and essentially, there is no good without the bad," said Suhana.

The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle! pic.twitter.com/NlgCbYQ8j2 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 16, 2023

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by her mom Gauri Khan, who beamed with pride during the memorable event, saying on the platform, "The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch... and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!" The positive comments on X on Suhana vocalizing her thoughts came pouring in with users calling her "truly gifted", "multi-talented" and "beauty & brains".

Clearly Invisible In Paris is written by Koel Purie Rinchet and revolves around intertwining female friendships of women with very different backstories from the same apartment complex, all taking place in the city of love.

