Like Esha Gupta's Autumn Vacation In Edinburgh, Here's What You Can Do On A Scottish Fall Holiday

Esha Gupta takes a trip to Edinburgh in Scotland

Esha Gupta's travel posts have always amazed her fans in the past. From comfortable chic dressing to trendy travel style to absolutely gorgeous travel destinations, the actress has gotten her fans to crave a whole lot. Currently, the diva is in Edinburgh in Scotland, and shared sneak peeks from her holiday. Her holiday is all about trench coats, sightseeing, and coffee as the beautiful castle city is cool during the pre-winters. If looking at Esha's Instagram has led you to plan a holiday to Edinburgh, here are a few things to do in the majestic city of Scotland.

Top 5 Things To Do In Edinburgh

1. Explore The Edinburgh Castle

Overlooking the gorgeous city, Edinburgh Castle should be on the top of your travel list. The castle is not only an architectural wonder but also has the oldest crown jewels in the UK. You can take a guided tour of the castle or listen to an audio guide and explore the magnificent castle with its beauty and grandeur.

2. Trek To Arthur's Seat

Arthur's seat is located within the stunning Holyrood Park and is a small trek from the base. It is a volcano that offers a 360-degree view of the city. You can even take a stroll in the park, or explore the medieval remains of St.Anthony's Chapel.

3. Witness The Beauty Of Lauriston Castle And Gardens

Edinburgh is full of architectural structures which can give you a pleasant aesthetic experience. If you are someone who will be excited to know about Scottish history, a visit to this castle is a must. The castle's Edwardian interiors will impress you to a great extent while you take a guided tour to learn about Scottish history.

4. Visit The National Museum Of Scotland

One of the indoor attractions of the city, the National Museum has unique artifacts that can excite everyone, from kids to the elderly. You can easily spend a day here and learn more about the world, and the natural wonders and also admire modern technology.

5. Be Stunned At Camera Obscura And World Of Illusions

This five-storeyed structure has illusions and interactive curiosities to amaze every member of the family. You can enjoy the puzzling mirror maze or the exhilarating Vortex tunnel. It will be a unique experience to visit this Victorian wonder.

We hope you have a fun-filled vacation in Edinburgh, just like Esha Gupta.

