Like Diljit Dosanjh Who Ate <i>Poha</i> At Indore's Chappan Dukaan, 5 Of Indore's Famous Street Food Joints To Eat At

Diljit Dosanjh has landed in Mandhya Pradesh's city of Indore to take it by storm with his Dil-Luminati concert on Sunday, December 8, 2024. But what has grabbed eyes and hearts alike is how the G.O.A.T. hit maker has been exploring the nooks and corners of the city to enjoy its local culinary delicacies. Yes, it's true. Dijit made his way to the iconic Chappan Dukaan in Indore to savour a fresh plate of poha, which seems to be the singer's favourite breakfast dish.

Following Diljit Dosanjh's street food crawl in Indore, here's a list of five must-visit street food joints in the city that you shouldn't miss out on.

Chappan Dukaan

Chappan Dukaan, now visited by Diljit Dosanjh, has not one or two but a total of fifty six food shops that offer a variety of the city's gourmet delicacies; ranging from savoury snacks like batla kachori and garadu to sweet treats like the jaleba, mawa bati, malpua, kulfi faluda and more, that makes it a memorable food experience. Johnny's Hot Dog offering egg benjo and Vijay Chaat House's khopra patties are some of the market's favourite haunts.

Sarafa Bazaar

The popular night market Sarafa Bazaar is the place to be if you're looking at indulging your taste buds in street food delicacies. The bustling lane offers everything from steaming hot kachoris to mouth watering chaat such as dahi bade, khatta samosa, poha jalebi and more. The aromas and atmosphere of the market make it a must-experience spot.

Chaawni Chowk

Chaawani Chowk is yet another food gem nestled in the lanes of Indore that comes alive with the hustle and bustle of the food shops which offer everything, from pocket friendly snacks to desserts. The sabudana khichdi priced somewhere between five to ten rupees makes for a healthy snack made out of the tapioca seeds.

Indori Namkeen At Om Namkeen, New Palasia

Indore is renowned for a variety of its deep fried savoury namkeen snacks which are the perfect combination with a steaming hot cuppa tea or coffee. The wide range of taste bud-tingling options include Indori sev, chikki, mathri, khatta meetha, hing peanuts and more that are found in the array of options available at Om Namkeen at Chain Singh Ka Bagicha in New Palasia, Indore.

Ghamandi Lassi's Lassi And Nagori Mishthan Bhandar Nagori Shikanji

For the perfect beverages to pair with your snacks, Ghamandi Lassi offers a creamy lassi that is refreshing and soulful for tourists and locals alike. Similarly, Nagori shikanji at Nagori Mishtan Bhandar offers a tangy twist to your milk and shikanji with lemon, milk, spices and more.

Diljit Dosanjh's poha diaries at Chappan Dukaan was truly droolworthy.

