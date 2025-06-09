How Indore Murder Made Social Media Write Off Meghalaya Travel

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A newlywed couple disappeared in Meghalaya; the husband was found murdered. The wife was arrested for allegedly hiring killers to murder her husband. Tourism in Meghalaya saw some cancellations and safety concerns after the case.

"NE (Northeast) is full of ooga booga jungalees, never visit there. Normies who fall for sweet NE propaganda end up getting f****ed like this. Only exception is Arunachal and Sikkim (sic)," reads a post on X by a user named Metal Isotope, referring to the case of the Indore couple that has been making headlines for a week now.

The user, who claims to be from Guwahati, Assam, posted this, stating the blame on the 'violent nature of tribes of the Northeast'.

This was the narrative on social media when the headlines about the 'mysterious death of the husband and the missing wife' were splashed across news websites.

As Metal Isotope's post went viral, it drew mixed reactions from the online community. Some condemned the post, while others began echoing the sentiment. A few users insisted that Meghalaya is safe, although some questioned the safety of other parts of the Northeast.

"After this case, I will be scared to travel to Meghalaya. When I was a kid, I heard that Meghalaya and the Northeast weren't safe to travel to because of insurgencies. Now, cases like this are making my nightmare come true," says Shalini Agarwal (name changed as per request), a 20-year-old working professional from Noida.

What Went Wrong?

If you're unfamiliar with the case, here's a quick summary.

Newlyweds Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Cherrapunjee, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, when they "mysteriously disappeared" on May 23.

They had arrived in Nongriat the previous day and were last seen checking out of Balaji Homestay. Their rented scooter was later found abandoned at Sohrarim.

Ten days later, on June 2, authorities discovered Raja's body in a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang, Sohra (50 km from the state capital Shillong). A machete believed to have been used in the murder was also recovered from the scene.

The search for Sonam continued.

A breakthrough came when a tourist guide reported seeing the couple with three men on the day they vanished.

Within a week, on June 9, Meghalaya Police arrested Sonam, alleging that she had orchestrated her husband's murder by hiring contract killers. Three men from Himachal Pradesh were also taken into custody.

Officials stated that Sonam was found unconscious at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday night. She was taken to Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered to the police and was later arrested.

'We Received A Few Cancellations After The Case'

As soon as the case gained traction both in the media and on social media, people like Metal Isotope and Shalini began assuming that Meghalaya and the Northeast were not 'safe' to travel.

In fact, following the incident, many tourists expressed concern about the case and their own safety.

Riya* (name changed as per request), the owner of a resort in Cherrapunjee, told NDTV that they frequently encountered tourists with questions such as whether it's safe to travel at night or alone in a private vehicle. After the incident, some even cancelled their bookings, and many more expressed anxiety.

"Not a lot, but we got a few cancellations right after the incident occurred. A lot of people were worried about their safety and security, and asked us whether it's safe to go outside. We had to reassure them that it is completely safe to travel here," Riya explained.

A Taint In The Limelight

This incident comes at a time when the Northeast, especially Meghalaya, had been gaining attention as a hidden gem - a region increasingly explored by both Indians and foreign travellers for its stunning landscapes, heavy rainfall and rich cultural heritage. From waterfalls like Nohkalikai, crystal-clear rivers such as Dawki, to caves like Mawsmai, the state boasts unique living root bridges and more.

Travel experts are hopeful that this case will not affect overall tourism in Meghalaya, though on the ground, the reaction has been mixed.

Harish Khatri, founder and MD at India Assist, a travel assistance agency, tells NDTV, "While isolated incidents like the unfortunate Indore couple case can momentarily raise safety concerns, they haven't significantly impacted the overall tourism trends in Meghalaya."

Meghalaya is known for its lush green landscapes, rolling hills, and heavy rainfall. Photo: Unsplash

Harish explains that tourism in the region has actually seen steady growth in recent years, fuelled by better connectivity, social media exposure to Meghalaya's natural beauty, and a growing curiosity among Indian travellers to explore offbeat, culturally rich destinations.

Data echoes this. Meghalaya's tourism industry has grown significantly, welcoming over 16 lakh tourists in 2024 - the highest the state has ever seen. The sector is expected to continue growing, with projections estimating the annual footfall could reach 20 lakh by 2028.

However, cases like this, according to Riya, could slightly tarnish the image that the Northeast and Meghalaya have been working hard to build, as a safe and inviting tourist destination.

A post from Meban LM, a resident of Meghalaya, on X, sums it up:

"We, the people of Meghalaya, demand an apology for the baseless accusations and the misrepresentation of our community. Let justice prevail based on facts, not prejudice."