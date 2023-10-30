Like Ananya Panday In Maldives, Here's How You Can Celebrate Your Birthday While On Vacation

Like Ananya Panday, Here's How You Can Celebrate Your Birthday In Maldives

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday today, on October 30, 2023. The diva has been a favourite amongst Gen Z right from her debut in Bollywood. Her fashion choices have been extraordinary, no doubt. But we have been glued to her travel posts lately. Each vacation she takes, she captures the essence of the place so well that we'd want to visit it too. Looking at her laidback Maldivian vacation, we wonder how it would be to celebrate a birthday on the island, surrounded by scenic beauty and quiet. If you, like Ananya, want to visit Maldives for an exotic birthday celebration, here are a few experiences that you can add to your list.

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Jewel Toned Floral Cowl Dress Serves Sky High Date Night Style Goal

Try These Experiences When In The Maldives

1. Have A Meal At An Underwater Restaurant

A meal below the magnificent marine life; with gorgeous views of the ocean would definitely be one of the most exotic things to do on your holiday in Maldives. You can reserve a table for your celebratory meal with one of the few restaurants that the island offers. Ithaa Undersea restaurant, Subsix, and Minus Six Metres are the few restaurants that can give you this memorable experience.

2. Watch Movies In A Jungle Cinema

Gili Lankanfushi has an unforgettable experience of watching movies in an outdoor Jungle Cinema. You can relax in the luxury recliners while enjoying movie experiences in the midst of forests, surrounded by nature.

Also Read: Ananya Panday In A Beige Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga Is A Stylish Glam Icon Worthy Of Every Award

3. Go Fishing

Imagine going fishing in the crystal clear waters of Maldives which are known for their marine life and beauty. You can book a private adventure with Big Game Fishing which gives you an opportunity to capture various fish species, on a luxury fishing boat. You can even get your catch made into a delicacy by carrying it back to your resort.

4. Visit An Underground Wine Cellar For Wine Tasting

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has an extensive wine cellar located around 2 metres below the ground. The seating consists of only 12 persons, the reservations need to be made well in advance. The sommeliers play host to the 6-course meal which is served along with wine pairing.

So when are you planning to visit the exotic Maldives for a celebration?

Also Read: Ananya Panday's ₹40K Denim-On-Denim Look Will Make You Forget All About Your Jeans