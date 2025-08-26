<i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Stars Nitanshi Goel And Pratibha Ranta Dazzle In Black Rahul Mishra Couture

When cinema meets couture, the result is pure magic and that's exactly what unfolded at Rahul Mishra's event in Mumbai. Two of Bollywood's brightest young stars, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta, who won hearts in Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies, brought their fashion A-game to the evening.

Nitanshi Goel Channels Modern Glamour

Nitanshi Goel made a striking appearance at the event. The actress chose an all-black sequin gown that was anything but ordinary. The form-fitting silhouette accentuated her frame, while the dramatic oversized bow detail in textured fabric at the waist added a bold edge.

Nitanshi wore a delicate black stone choker that mirrored the shimmer of the gown. Her makeup was kept fresh and radiant with dewy skin, soft contouring, and nude lips. She wore her hair down in glossy waves, which balanced the structured design of her dress. Completing her look were strappy black platform heels.

Pratibha Ranta Celebrates Craft And Couture

Pratibha Ranta opted for a more experimental look for the evening. She wore a short black strapless creation from Rahul Mishra's collection. The mini dress featured an architectural design with sculpted layers that fanned out in dramatic pleats.

To keep the focus on her ensemble, Pratibha went with a sleek beauty look, a natural base with minimal makeup, subtle nude tones, and a soft glow on the skin. Her hair was pulled back into a neat updo with a few strands left loose. The only accessory was a striking ear cuff, which added just the right amount of edginess.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The evening was not just about fashion but about celebrating Indian craftsmanship. Rahul Mishra, known globally for his intricate embroidery and couture storytelling, launched his flagship store, Maison Rahul Mishra, at Mumbai's Kala Ghoda district.

The launch brought together several celebrities, including Orry, Taha Shah Badussha, Mandira Bedi, Zahrah S Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Anyaa Singh, Natasa Stankovic, Uorfi Javed, and more.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Flower Power, Cosmic Magic In Twin Rahul Mishra Ensembles