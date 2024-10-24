Kylie Jenner On Postpartum Depression Struggles: "It Took Me A Year To Feel Like Myself Again"

Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and mother of two, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott got candid on her motherhood journey. Despite her active presence on social media, Kylie has chosen to keep her kids largely out of the public eye, offering only occasional glimpses that leave her fans in awe. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the 27-year-old opened up about her postpartum struggles and the challenges of embracing motherhood at a young age. “I haven't had a baby in a few years,” Kylie said, adding, “The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it - not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then revealed her reaction to learning about her first pregnancy in 2017. Calling it shocking, she shared, “I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn't have before.” She also opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, body changes and finding her identity after welcoming Stormi and Aire. “It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever,” she stated.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner expressed that her experience with postpartum depression felt like being “on autopilot.” She added, “I have to give my younger self grace. I don't like to have too many regrets in life. I think my path is what got me here today. I'm happy with where I am and just have to keep moving forward.” Her postpartum depression lasted a year.

Kylie Jenner's family photos are undoubtedly her fans' favourites. For instance, on Mother's Day 2023, she shared an array of love-filled pictures with her children. The snaps featured the reality star showcasing her baby bump, cuddling with her kids, and capturing moments like her daughter feeding her brother with a milk bottle, along with many more heartwarming moments.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner embraced motherhood for the first time when she welcomed her daughter Stormi in February 2018. She remained tight-lipped throughout her pregnancy until she announced the little girl's arrival with a heart-melting YouTube video. Four years after Stormi's birth, Kylie and her beau, rapper Travis Scott welcomed son Aire in February 2022.