Kriti Sanon's Goes Boss Woman Chic In A Jacquemus Blazer Dress And Lace Stockings

Kriti Sanon Goes Boss Woman Chic In A Jacquemus Blazer Dress And Lace Stockings

Kriti Sanon seems to be swearing by only one rule - to look like the boss woman she is, she dresses the part as well. The actress will now next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganpath, co-starring Tiger Shroff. With Ganpath promotions going on in full swing, Kriti has been making quite the impression with her fashion choices. In her recent promotional outing, the B-town diva turned up in a jet-black, Jacquemus blazer dress. The tailored fit came with a notched lapel collar, a chest pocket, and welt stitching. Those side cut-outs and a wrap-around black belt were the extra oomph factor. The lacy black stockings added a feminine touch to Kriti's boss-babe avatar. Black sunglasses and tip-toe boots complemented her edgy style. For makeup, Kriti chose a dewy finish base, with winged eyeliner and nude-glossy lips sealing the deal for her. Short wavy tresses and gold-stud earrings simply elevated her charm.

Kriti Sanon's promotional glam is not something new. The actress has been keeping us glued to her fashion journal and how. Proof? This black leather biker dress from designer Alexander McQueen. The unconventional twisted funnel halter neck with belt detailing and customised zips were the outfit's stand-out aspects. One of the zips that was left open to create a thigh-high slit impression simply enhanced the boldness quotient. Kriti rounded off her OOTD with smokey eyes and a messy bun. air bun. Black, small-studded earrings and pointy black heels were just the perfect fit.

Ditching the black, Kriti Sanon stunned in a neon lemon ensemble, featuring a one-shoulder top and similar-hued pants. A delicate, stone-studded belt, attached to the top added a glitzy touch to the monochrome outfit. Taking a minimal route for makeup, Kriti opted for smokey eyes and a peach-pink shade of lipstick. A messy bun gave the sleek, finishing touches to her look.

For Ganpath's trailer launch, Kriti showed up in a denim-on-denim look from the shelves of French luxury label Mugler. The strappy, denim bustier featured zipped, corset detailing with navy-blue straps running down to her waist. Denim jeans, black boots, and a glammed-up makeover enhanced Kriti's beauty further.

Kriti's fashion choices are worth bookmarking.

