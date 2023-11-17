Kriti Sanon Exudes Modern Charm As A Cover Girl In Ethereal Falguni Shane Peacock Ensembles

Kriti Is A Classy Cover Girl In Falguni Shane Peacock Outfits

Kriti Sanon often radiates a sophisticated aura with her fashion choices. Her penchant for all things elegant has always treated us to her very best fashion game. From her monochrome style to bling classics, Kriti Sanon has always given us stylish moments that have found a space in our style files. Recently for the cover of Vogue India, Kriti Sanon aced modern glam like never before. From lehengas to gowns, her style was worth bookmarking for the wedding season. No doubt she would make a case for the most stylish wedding guest. For one of the looks, she looked graceful in a beautiful embellished lehenga from the shelves of designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The silver embellished style was best served with a cropped blouse and flared lehenga. The power shoulders were an absolute stand out. Her minimal glam matched the fashion quo.

Lavender is the colour of the season. Kriti Sanon gave her nod of approval to the trendy hue in a beautiful corseted gown that came with chic sheer elements and embellished style. With a fitted bodice, her modern silhouette came with the right kind of details. She layered the look with a similar cape that added sartorial power to the style.

Another in line was a beautiful peppy pink number. Doused in sequins, the beautiful outfit came with a scoop neckline blouse and flared lehenga. Kriti aced desi Barbie style like a pro.

For another look, Kriti picked an elegant floral lehenga. With stunning floral appliques, her lehenga was the perfect blend of modern and traditional. She opted for a cropped blazer to add an extra edge to her style.

Boring literally leaves the room when Kriti Sanon enters it and her sartorial sensibilities are proof.