Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Makes Her Runway Debut For Versace Milan Fashion Week

Natalia Bryant makes her debut at Milan Fashion Week

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant, made her debut on the ramp as she walked for the first time ever for Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week. Natalia shared the excitement of her first ramp walk on her Instagram handle. Her post was captioned, "VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!! Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful. Thank you @donatella_versace @versace Thank you to @piergiorgio @dmcasting @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau @imgmodels" Natalia Bryant's fans and well-wishers showered her post with comments. While someone wrote, "Queen queen", someone else commented, "Go Nani! Huge milestone." Another comment read, "SO SO PERFECT."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor At MFW 2023: Elegant Yet Risque In A Black Silk Gown With A Plunging Neckline For Hugo Boss

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning as she walked the ramp in an all-black midi dress from Versace's latest collection. The off-shoulder outfit had a broad V-neckline and an A-line fit silhouette. Natalia carried a black sling bag and wore a pair of metallic silver shoes. Her minimal glammed-up makeup included winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, and nude lip gloss. Her tresses were left loose in a sleek manner.

Also Read: Why Yes, Alia Bhatt Did Wear A Neon T-Shirt And Flared Jeans For The Gucci MFW 2023 Show

In an interview with Vogue, Natalia Bryant shared her excitement about the new endeavour. Natalia said, "I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It's such an incredible opportunity and I'm so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special." She further added, "She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway. Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves."

Natalia Bryant's confidence as she made her debut on the ramp is worthy of recognition.

Also Read: Amy Jackson's Version Of LBD Glam Includes A Daring Thigh-High Slit At Milan Fashion Week 2023