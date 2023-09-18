Thai Star Kimberly Woltemas' Handmade Dior Bridal Gown Took 600 Work Hours, 'Dream Come True'

It was “beyond a dream come true” moment for Kimberly Anne Woltemas, as she walked down the aisle to exchange vows with Thai superstar Prin Suparat “Mark Prin”. The Thai stars tied the knot on September 14, amidst the picturesque view of Italy's Lake Como. After getting engaged to her “best friend and love of her life” last year, Kimberly said “I Do” in a beautiful ceremony. For her big day, she rested faith in Dior. The creative director of French luxury house, Maria Grazia Chiuri, turned her into a simply elegant classic bride in haute couture that fused traditional and contemporary together. Kimberly wore a pristine white handmade gown that took “around 600 hours of work.” Made with intricate floral guipure, the gown featured a body-fitted bodice with a mock neckline and full sleeves, flowing down to form a flowy hem with train. The overall motifs were interlocked to “create a sense of oneness” so that the seams on the ensemble aren't visible. She teamed her majestic gown with an equally magnificent veil, embroidered with “tiny bouquets of lily of the valley” which is one of the symbols of the fashion house.

Mark Prin, on the other hand, wore a classic white tuxedo from the shelves of Tom Ford. He looked sharp in his ivory blazer with a shawl lapel. He teamed it with a white formal shirt and straight black trousers. His satin bow matched the blazer. The final touch was his formal black glazed shoes.

For the rehearsal dinner, the couple kept it semi-formal. Kimberly Anne Woltemas picked a lace midi-dress in beige. The sleeveless delicate-looking number highlighted the plunging scoop neckline. She paired it with matching pointy heels and left her middle parted curled hair open. Mark Prin looked smart in his black blazer atop a white round-neck T-shirt and trousers.

For her reception dinner, Kimberly Anne Woltemas changed into a white silk gown with drape detailing. The sleeveless outing featured a sweetheart neckline and deep pockets on both sides. Mark Prin was seen wearing a black velvet blazer with a matching shirt and trousers.

Trust Dior to ace a wedding gown as intricate and detailed as this one, but which of these looks do you like best.