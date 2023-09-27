Kim Kardashian's Latest Photos With Skinny Brows And A Buzzcut Is The Star Like You've Never Seen Her Before

Kim Kardashian does it again

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to experimenting with her style choices. When entirely covered in latex or wearing a trench coat as a dress, the media mogul has proved that fashion has always been akin to a playground for herself. That's also the case for her beauty statements. Kim has worn a makeup-free look to the front row of fashion week, bleached her brows blonde and even indulged in a needle-heavy vampire facial. So when we caught a glimpse of her latest photoshoot that looked like completely unlike her, it almost seemed like an everyday event.

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen for CR Fashion Book as part of their cover story that featured 11 muses. The vibe of the shoot is grungy and laidback, with Kim styled in lace bras, slouchy sweaters and even a stained white tank top. But it was her beauty look that stunned. She did away with her long locks and instead sported brunette locks in a buzzcut, cropped close to her head. The next striking feature came from her skinny brows that faded at the tail end, which was reminiscent of the 90s beauty trend.

Over a matte finished complexion, Kim showcased defined cheekbones and a tinted lip. Her lids were covered in a frosty silver shade and was worn smudged out at the outer corner. Full lashes added completeness to the look.

CR Fashion Book is a digital publication by Carine Roitfeld that celebrates style and culture. This year, its edition Book Issue 23 marks its 10th anniversary, which is being highlighted by a series of 11 cover stars. Along with Kim Kardashian, Post Malone and Lara Stone are also part of the glitzy line-up.

