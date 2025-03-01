Kiara Advani's Kohl-Lined Eyes, Bronze Glam And Messy Hair Win Glam Game

Kiara Advani has been grabbing headlines not just in line with her latest pregnancy announcement wherein both her husband, Sidharth Malhotra and she posted a joint post on their Instagram accounts. The happy news of the Bollywood couple marking the upcoming arrival of their baby matched steps with Kiara's glam serving on the internet.

Kiara Advani looked like a Goddess in her latest bronzed glam look that was eye-conic with her reverse kohl eyeliner that was filled in her water line in an angular fashion that was teamed with a maximal lashes effect with a mascara filled eyes, a wash of bronzer on her eyelids and arched brows. A wash of peachy nude blush was swept across the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose that added a healthy flush to her pretty face. Kiara's glam game was wrapped up with a glossy caramel nude lip colour that added a true shine to her look.

Kiara's tresses were styled into a voluminous side swept messy hair look that were left loose to meander over her shoulders. The Game Changer actress's hair game was truly the crowning glory of her beauty moment.

Kiara Advani's beauty serving won hearts and likes at the same time.

