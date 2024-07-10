Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra In Dapper Wimbledon Looks Were A Serve And A Smash

Kiara And Sidharth were tennis chic and suited up to watch the Wimbledon quarter-finals

The art of subtle styling is not known to all but trust Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to ace it with elegance on and off the tennis court. The Bollywood couple was recently spotted in London as they made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon 2024 quarter-finals. The couple turned to soft, well-coordinated hues to make a smart move in the matching territory. Their well-done style sensibilities gave us every reason to take notes from the couple. They are continuing to prove that no one does power couple style quite like them. Kiara in a powder blue pantsuit with black border details yet again delivered her commitment to classics. She looked stunning with her signature dewy glam that was topped with fresh tints. Sidharth matched his wife's aesthetic and looked classic in a suit. His white and blue striped shirt paired with a white blazer perfectly teamed up with the overall colour palette. The emerald green tie was the true star of his look.

The pages of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's style diaries are often filled with elegance and versatility. From their well-coordinated airport OOTDs to red carpet style, the couple loves to exude the same kind of vibe. Previously, the duo dished out some top-notch class fashion as they aced old Hollywood charm in their own way. For an event, the couple was decked up in chic monochromes to deliver a classic style statement. While Kiara looked stunning in a strapless black gown, Sidharth complemented his wife in a striking suit that was paired with a white shirt and rustic orange blazer.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra definitely know how to widen their style trajectory