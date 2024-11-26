Keerthy Suresh's Glittering Act In Tasseled Skirts, Shimmer Dresses And Slit <i>Sarees</i> For <i>Nain Matakka</i>

Keerthy Suresh often keeps us hooked on her looks. From traditional glam to chic elegance, she can do it all with great expertise. Recently, the actress caught our attention as she featured in the Nain Matakka song from her upcoming movie Baby John. Yes, her sizzling moves were indeed applause-worthy but it was her spectacular ensembles in the upbeat track that completely stole the show. Speaking about her first look, Keerthy oozed glamour wearing a silver mini dress. Embellished with ample sequins, the outfit glittered as brightly as the stars. The scaly designs on the sleeves were a bonus. Keerthy teamed up the vibrant number with diamond earrings. For makeup, it was her blemish-free glow that did all the talking. Highlighted-blushed cheeks, glossy lips, a stroke of classic eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow sealed the beauty deal. Keerthy wrapped up her overall avatar with open wavy tresses.

Instagram/@bujji5749

For her second look, Keerthy Suresh picked a black bralette featuring a halter neck that came with a golden embellished border. She paired the teeny-weeny number with a matching printed mini-skirt with equally ornate borders. Frill and tassel details attached to the skirt extending in length added to the spunky factor. Golden hoops and identical stacked bangles made up for the accessories. In terms of makeup, Keerthy opted for bold black eyes, contoured and highlighted cheeks and nude lipstick.

Instagram/@bujji5749

Keerthy Suresh twinned with her co-star Varun Dhawan in another sartorial spectacle. She slipped into a shimmery bralette comprising a plunging neckline and thin straps. A sheer sarong with knotted elements was just the perfect fit. Delivering a risque spin was the thigh-high slit but Keerthy pulled off the bold factor with absolute ease. Minimal jewellery completed her OOTD.

Instagram/@bujji5749

The list of her on-fleek looks doesn't end here. Up next, Keerty Suresh wowed us in an orange-hued outfit consisting of a shimmery bralette and a cut-out skirt. Fastened on her waist was a belt highlighting her svelte frame. Keerthy's accessories included a golden choker and danglers. Shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden voluminous lashes added the much-needed drama.

Instagram/@bujji5749

Baby John will hit the silver screens on December 25.

