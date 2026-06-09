Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Go Red Carpet Official At New York's Tribeca Festival

After months of speculation and public curiosity, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have made their relationship red carpet official.

The singer and the former Canadian prime minister arrived hand in hand at the Tribeca Festival in New York City for the premiere of Perry's concert documentary, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.

While the evening was meant to celebrate Perry's latest project, it was their appearance together that quickly became the biggest talking point.

A Red Carpet Debut

For much of the past year, Perry and Trudeau have been at the centre of dating rumours. From reported meetings in Montreal to sightings at Perry's concerts and appearances in her social media posts, fans had been piecing together clues for months.

The singer and the former Canadian prime minister arrived hand in hand at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. Photo: AFP

Their appearance at Tribeca, however, left little room for speculation. The pair posed together on the red carpet, shared affectionate moments in front of photographers and appeared comfortable in the spotlight as a couple for the first time.

The Documentary Behind The Big Moment

The premiere marked the launch of Perry's new concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the documentary captures performances from Perry's Paris shows in November 2025 and was filmed using 60 cameras. The project is part of this year's music-focused slate at the Tribeca Festival, alongside films centred on artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and Alicia Keys.

A Stylish Appearance

For the premiere, Perry wore a vintage white Lanvin gown from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 1987 collection. The halter-neck dress featured rose appliqué details and a flowing Grecian-inspired silhouette. She paired the look with understated jewellery and soft, elegant makeup.

Trudeau opted for a timeless black suit with a white shirt, keeping his look classic and understated for the occasion.

A Dating Timeline

Dating rumours of the couple first emerged in 2025 when the pair were reportedly spotted spending time together in Montreal. Interest grew further after Trudeau attended one of Perry's concerts, while later social media posts together have confirmed their dating rumours.

Although neither Perry nor Trudeau made a formal statement about their relationship on the red carpet, their appearance together was enough to send social media into a frenzy.