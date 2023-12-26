Kate Middleton's Royal Christmas Style In A Coat Has Just The Right Kind Of Blues

Kate Middleton's Christmas Style In A Coat Has The Right Kind Of Blues

Whenever Kate Middleton heads out for a public appearance, it instantly becomes an attention-grabbing moment. The Princess of Wales has a signature fashion game that is often served with the best of monochrome style. The royals know just how to keep up their best-dressed streak. The Royal Christmas traditions come with a side of style and Kate Middleton is proof enough. For Christmas Day celebrations, Kate Middleton's stunning look was in an unconventional shade for the season - blue. Unconventional for the masses, that is, as for the royals, striking blue is the colour of the season. The Princess of Wales picked out an electric tone from the blue palette to make her style choices look even more regal. She pulled off a chromatic look in an impeccable blue coat that came with structured shoulders. To complete her monochrome style she paired the coat with a turtleneck knit top and navy blue suede heel boots. Her single-tone styling game has always been top notch and her latest look just made it better. Her fascinating hat added a unique edge to her overall style.

Kate Middleton's undivided trust in monochrome styles has always managed to dish out a fashion statement. Previously, for Royal Variety Performance 2023, she gave party dressing a royal spin in a beautiful teal number. She picked a monochrome look that featured a stunning flattering tailored fit. She gave us ultimate style notes with structured shoulders and long sleeves. Her sleek diamond necklace added a sophisticated dash of glam to the look.

Impeccable fashion moments are a given when Kate Middleton makes an appearance.