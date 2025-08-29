Kareena Kapoor Khan's Full Body Workout Is All The Weekend Fitspiration You Need

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dedicated soul when it comes to fitness. While the actress has been ruling Bollywood with her impressive performances, she is equally inspiring fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle through workouts and a nutritious diet.

Are you wondering what's her secret to being fit-and-fab at 44? A combined exercise routine.

Celebrity fitness trainer Rupal Sidh recently shared a throwback post on Instagram featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan indulging in a range of physical activities. In the compilation, the actress performed planks and squat variations such as single-leg raises with planks, plank hip dips, raised heel squats, kettlebell squats, and kettlebell raised hand swings. Mountain climbers, dumbbell side stretches and yoga, more specifically a type of Surya Namaskar, were a part of the routine as well.

The side note read, "Never say never? More like never a dull moment! Throwback to the incredible energy of training with the one and only Kareena Kapoor Khan. This session was a masterclass in dedication and a true reminder that your mindset is your biggest asset."

Sharing that the Jab We Met actor always give her all her workouts, the trainer added, "She brings 100 percent every single time, no excuses. Working with her is not just about the workout; it is about the powerful mantra of showing up for yourself, even when it is hard. Major respect!"

Benefits Of Performing Combined Workouts

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's why you should also practice combined workouts.

Burns Calories

By blending high-intensity cardio with resistance training, your body burns more calories thanks to the afterburn effect.

Improves Heart Health

A combination of workouts strengthens your muscles, keeps your heart and lungs healthy and promotes overall cardiovascular endurance.

Boosts Metabolism

Following a myriad of activities, blended in one, helps you build lean muscles, offering faster calorie burn and better appetite, ultimately leading to better metabolism.

Enhances Mental Wellbeing

Much like with every other workout, this combined training reduces stress, enhances focus, and aids in the release of endorphins, making you feel more energised and positive.

Lowers Risk of Injury

Not only your supporting muscles, but a workout that has a mix of everything improves your joint health, reducing injury risk.