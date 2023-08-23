K-Pop Singer Tiffany Young Is Moschino's New Face: 'Beyond Excited,' She Writes

Tiffany Young becomes Moschino's new brand ambassador

Korean pop stars have found a firm place as style-makers in the global fashion circuit. So, it's another day, another collaboration between K-pop culture and luxury global fashion houses. The latest in the league is led by Milan-based brand Moschino which revealed singer and actress Tiffany Young as the new house ambassador. The Italian luxury brand announced their newest collaboration on Instagram and wrote, "We are proud to announce @tiffanyyoungofficial as our latest house ambassador. The talented multi-hyphenate film and musical actor, singer, and musician will star in our Fall/Winter 2023 campaign - coming soon."

See the post here:

Tiffany Young also expressed her excitement as she wrote on Instagram, "honored to be a part of the @moschino family & am beyond excited for our future together." Tiffany debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation in 2007 and later in 2016, she made her solo debut as an artist. Ever since then, she has delivered hits like, I Just Wanna Dance and Born Again. The multi-hyphenate Tiffany Young is another remarkable face among many others from the industry to represent a luxury fashion house. As a brand ambassador, the singer will appear in Moschino's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.

The allure of K-pop's style aesthetic is dominating globally and their broad appeal extends past just the music genre. Its ever-growing reach has worked its way to the luxury side of fashion as other famous K-pop artists like BTS member Jimin, and Blackpink's Lisa among others have become faces of high-end brands like Dior and Bulgari respectively in the past. In the lineup of ambassadorships, Moschino recently also tapped Chinese musician, actress and entertainer Esther Yu as the house ambassador.

