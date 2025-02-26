John Abraham Reveals That He Has Not Skipped A Gym Workout In 35 Years

When it comes to the fittest actors in Bollywood, John Abraham's name comes high on the list. From his chiselled biceps to rock-solid abs, chest and shoulders, the actor has maintained a jaw-dropping physique. But here is the real shocker; John has not skipped the gym even for a single day in the last 35 years. Sounds almost unreal, right?

The actor recently shared this mind-blowing detail and described himself as “practically an atheist,” adding that self-care is his true religion. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he emphasised that the body is a temple that must be nurtured and maintained.

John Abraham opened up about how he's always in a “transformed state.” Recalling an incident from Pathaan's shoot, he shared, “I don't do it for narcissistic reasons. While doing Pathaan, as soon as I landed in Spain, director Siddharth Anand said, ‘John, you've got a scene now, in the pool.' I didn't know that. I said, ‘Sid, I need time; I've just come off from a flight. Actors need to do transformations.' He replied, ‘No no, in the pool.' And the next day, I was in the pool. So, I'm always in a transformed state most of the time, with maybe about a 10-20 per cent deviation. I genuinely like taking care of myself.”

The actor also shared that he suffers from migraines, and on those days, he sticks to lighter weights during his workout. John Abraham said, “Dostana and Pathaan are byproducts. I don't do it for narcissistic reasons as if I need to have a six-pack for a particular film. I have it, great! I'm fit, great! I have got a migraine issue. So, on those days, I'll do lighter weights. But I won't not go to the gym. There's a special ecosystem of people that really get what I'm doing and that's who I cater to.”

If you also dream of a body like John Abraham, hit the gym every day and stay consistent with your routine.

