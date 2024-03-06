Jaws Were Dropped When Kristen Stewart Wore A Snatched Black Bodysuit To The Love Lies Bleeding Premiere

Kristen Stewart's black bodysuit on the red carpet is not for the faint heart

The little black dress is a staple in the wardrobes of many for many reasons. Kristen Stewart is making slight changes to that belief. For the premiere of her latest film, Love Lies Bleeding, the actress rocked a black cutout bodysuit that wasn't for the faint at heart from any angle. The high-leg bodysuit is suspended by a strap attached to the waist. Not only was this a bold outtake with just the bodysuit but with how she styled it too. Sheer black stockings for bottoms and a black blazer with the sleeves rolled up together make this a monochrome red carpet outfit like we've never seen before. All thanks to Kristen Stewart, the possibilities are always endless for a little fashion experiment and what better than the red carpet? Kristen Stewart couldn't have made this outfit any more edgier without her choppy locks rocked as bangs and a high ponytail. As for the makeup, she kept it minimal to balance the bold outfit.

Kristen Stewart is on tour for the promotion of her new film. She picked Chanel for her casual chic outing where she was seen in a black bralette, leather trousers and a houndstooth tweed jacket. Her dark locks with her choppy bangs return to make a day in LA look edgier than supreme.

The ease with which Kristen Stewart pulls off a bold look on the red carpet is the same with which she confidently walked down the Sundance Film Festival in athleisure. You read that right. A black oversized jumper with cargo trousers and loafers was her pick with the same old hairstyle and a soft smokey eye to convince us that there are many versions of the monochrome trend in her world and each cooler than the other.

Kristen Stewart's red carpet style is minimal only in essence not in effect.

