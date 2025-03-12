Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor's Peachy Nude Glam And Waterfall Waves Work Like Magic

Janhvi Kapoor was a total stunner in her spring ready peachy nude look

Janhvi Kapoor was spring ready and how in her perfect peachy nude glam

Janhvi Kapoor looked like the star that she is in her latest drop on Instagram. The 28-year-old actress made sure to not miss a beauty beat as she dished out a super glam peachy nude makeup look that worked in perfect symphony with her waterfall waves.

Janhvi Kapoor proved that she is the internet's darling and a poster girl for all things beauty with her latest beauty offering. The Devara: Part 1 star made sure to make heads turn with her peachy nude glam that featured a beaming base with a flawless foundtaion, bushy brows, a wash of shimmery peach eyheshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a nude eyliner rimmed in her waterline, a peachy-pink radiant blush swept across her cheeks and the tip of her nose, and a glossy peach lip colour to add the perfect punch of spring ready colour to her face.

Janhvi's hair matched steps with her makeup of the day, her tresses were styled in perfect centre-parted open waves that meandered over her shoulders and framed her face just right.

Janhvi Kapoor's shimmer eyelids and glossy peach lips made for the perfect spring glam.

