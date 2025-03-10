Janhvi Kapoor's Beaming Bronzed Makeup Says She's Ready For The Summers

When it comes to stunning beauty and fashion, one can always look up to Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi is a woman of many talents, and serving looks is one of them. Apart from her impeccable fashion sense, the star is also popular for her subtle yet glamorous makeup looks that are ideal picks for almost every occasion.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Turns To A Beach Day Classic For Her Seychelles Vacation In A Chic Swim Set

From her festive glam to a casual no-makeup look, the star knows how to slay it like a pro. Recently, the star looked like a million bucks in a dewy makeup look, all set for the summer. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram, looking stunning in a bronzed makeup look.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor's glam moment featured an overall bronzed and beaming look with a flawless foundation blended with glow drops, arched brows, a glided chrome brown eyeshadow swept across her lids, and a smokey-jet black winged eyeliner that defined her eyes and worked like magic. The mascara-filled eyelashes, perfectly contoured cheekbones, and lots of blush added additional drama to her look. Her overall bronzer-laden complexion worked magically with her chiselled cheekbones. The star finished off her look with the perfect petal mauve-toned lipstick.

Janhvi completed her look by styling them in soft waves. The star kept her middle-parted tresses all open, cascading down her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone In A Black Off-Shoulder Gown Will Surely Leave You Speechless