Jameela Jamil On Unrealistic Body Standards: 'I Was Told I Was 'Too Fat' To Wear Size Zero Clothes'

Jameela On Unrealistic Body Standards: "I Was Told I Was "Too Fat" To Wear Size Zero"

Making their way through movies, music videos and social media, ideal body standards have a way of subconsciously slipping into lifestyles. When it's without the conscious realization of it even occurring, it can have dire consequences. Imitating what one is viewing can be a dangerously prevalent problem that affects self-image, finances and also health. That's not the case only for the layman. British actress Jameela Jamil, best known for her role on The Good Place, has never shied away from discussing body image and diet culture. In her latest post on Instagram, the actress dug deep to speak about how the crushing need to fulfill an unrealistic body standard since 2009 led to major health problems that she tackles today. She also touched upon how, while fluctuating between body shapes, she was judged in the eye of the media.

With side-by-side snaps from 2013 and 2009 respectively, Jameela spoke about the lengths she went to in order to achieve an ideal body type, which came at the cost of her health. In her caption, she said, "The first picture was a happy and incredibly successful, loved up time in 2013. The second picture was an isolated, exhausted time of self and food obsession 2009. I had less work ethic and no sex drive for the next 3 years as I continued getting thinner and thinner and being more and more congratulated."

She then detailed what went into her thinner physique, saying, ""Almost there!" Stylists would tell me, as I got closer to size ZERO "sample size." At 5 foot TEN. I remember shooting for American Vogue in 2010 and was given size 0 and 00 to wear and had to be put in four pairs of spanx to get into the skirt I had to wear and was made to feel like I was the one who should be embarassed for being a size 4. At a different big shoot I was told I was "too fat" to wear the size zero clothes and had to just hold the dress over me as I stood almost naked in a room full of strangers. David Bailey literally shouted cheerfully, "she's too fat for the dresses, we'll shoot her naked." I don't think I ate for about 3 weeks after that."

Jameela continued her caption on the long term reality that affects one's health, just to look a certain way. "When you don't eat enough and you take quick fix weight loss short cuts, you risk kidney problems, liver problems, digestive problems, mental health issues, bone density loss, teeth problems (I've spent maybe 15 thousand dollars fixing the damage I have done to my teeth from my eating disorder.) hair loss, huge hormonal issues, a low libido, and thyroid dysfunction. Some weight loss drugs cause CANCER."

Jameela is also a podcaster at I Weigh, which delves into discussions on mental health and inclusivity in general. Her thoughts on a matter as important as this are incredibly honest and it's eye-opening to see that celebrities in the limelight too can be affected by body image issues.

