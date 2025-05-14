Jacqueliene Fernandez Radiates Elegance In A Two-Toned Mini Dress At <i>Hai Junoon</i> Musical

Jacqueliene Fernandez can never make mistakes with her sartorial choices. It won't be wrong to say that she doesn't have to follow any style rulebook - whatever she wears becomes an instant trend. The actress is all set to star in the series Hai Junoon and she recently attended the show's musical night. And her outfit stole all the spotlight!

Jacqueliene Fernandez donned a two-toned mini dress for the event. The interplay of green and white hues worked like magic on her complexion. Picked out from the shelves of fashion label PH5, the outfit spelled feminine chic in every way. The figure-grazing number hugged her curves in all the right places. What made the ensemble stand out was the emerald shade concentrated at the center and a brilliant white colour encircling it from outside.

Wavy-scalloped accents at the hemline contributed to the unconventional allure. Well, Jacqueliene Fernandez pulled off the style statement with sheer expertise. A tank top-resembling closed neckline delivered a modern minimalism vibe. Not to miss, those dotted patterns elevated the artisanal effect.

Jacqueliene Fernandez took the less-is-more route when it came to accessories. Twisted stone-encrusted hoops framed her face like a true work of art. A ruby-embellished clover bracelet served the right dose of contrast. She sealed her jewellery game with a dainty gilded band and silver rings.

The Kick actress let her blemish-free radiance steal the spotlight, relying on soft brush strokes. A little amount of blush on the cheeks created a naturally flushed appeal. Subtle shimmer simply enhanced her charm while peach-tinted lipstick offered some shine. Generous coats of mascara to her wispy lashes added some drama to her look. Luminous pink eyeshadow rounded off her glamorous avatar.

To finish things off, Jacqueliene Fernandez left her brunette tresses open in side-parted waves.

While we are awaiting Hai Junoon's JioHotstar premiere on May 16, we are equally eager to witness Jacqueliene Fernandez's next big fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.