Jacqueliene Fernandez Is A Lightning Bolt In Gold To Ride The Storm In Her New Song, Stormrider

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Golden Look Is Perfect To Match Her Grooves In Stormrider

Jacqueliene Fernandez definitely knows how to dazzle her way into our hearts. Whether she taps into traditional style or makes a statement in trendy fits, the actress knows how to make heads turn. Recently, the actress upped her stunning fashion game with her latest look. In a video of her latest song Stormrider, the actress delivered the utmost glam in a striking golden look. She indeed looked like a golden girl with her shimmery style. She slipped into a golden bikini top that was doused in sequins. Paired with a waist-high slit skirt, the look was all about the oomph factor. With her abs on display, her look was a solid serve. She went all out with her accessory choices as she teamed up her look with an extravagant jewel-embellished headgear. Her bronzed makeup paired with nude lips was perfect to complete her look.

In case you didn't know, Jacqueliene Fernandez knows how to glitz and glam with her chic style sensibilities. Previously, the actress was spotted at Rahul Misha X Tod's collaboration and indeed, she made sure to make it a fashionable affair. The actress slipped into a figure-grazing number that came with a strapless pattern. The beautiful sheer, shimmering Rahul Mishra number came with his signature details that featured floral patterns and birds. With a plunging neckline and minimal accessories, her look was right on point. She completed her style with radiant, dewy glam and open straight tresses.

Jacqueliene Fernandez is keeping up with her fashion's favourite girl status and this is proof.