It Was Grey Outside Until Esha Gupta's Purple Saree Added A Pop Of Colour

Esha Gupta knows how to own an outfit. From power-dressing to stunning Banarasi silhouettes, her style has an immensely impressive range. Trust the actress to make a convincing case for beautiful traditional styles. She continued her striking ethnic fashion streak in a beautiful saree. She served monochrome magic as she dominated the fashion scene in her gorgeous purple saree. Draped in a stunning purple number, the actress redefined ethnic fashion like no one else. Her monochrome drape came with broad clingy silver borders that simply notched up her overall style. She paired the look with a scoop neckline strappy blouse that seemed like a perfect pick for the look. With an elegant necklace, her saree-torial choices looked perfect for the season

Esha Gupta's penchant for making heads turn has never failed to serve a statement. While her bodycon numbers are a hit, her ethereal ethnic fits are a solid ten too. Previously, she gave a fresh spin to wedding guest style as she slipped into a beautiful floral Varun Bahl lehenga. The pastel contrasts went perfectly with the floral details. She paired a chic blouse with a flared lehenga skirt and a sheer dupatta. What really amped up her look were the stunning jewels. The layered necklace with matching earrings was just perfect to complete her OOTD.

Esha Gupta's ethic fits are meant to make heads turn