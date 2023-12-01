Isha Ambani's Golden Flapper Dress Shines So Bright, She Doesn't Even Need A Medal

Isha Ambani's golden dress is perfect for a boss woman turned party host

One can easily trust Isha Ambani to go from boss woman to party-ready in an instant. At the recent exhibit launch at NMACC, the young Ambani heiress logged off from work early to get ready for a festive party ahead of Christmas or so her outfit gave us that stylish first impression. There are two wholly different vibes that combine together to give this dress a very modern-day flapper-girl aesthetic. The bright gold chainmail dress with large tassels at the end is perfect to shimmy through the most sparkling time of the year. Combined with golden heels, we don't think this boss woman turned fashionista needs a gold medal for this winning look. Her dark hair was styled to a blowout perfection and her eyes being the focal point of her makeup with a natural sheen was the perfect round-up to the start of the end of this year of parties.

Isha Ambani at the NMACC

Isha Ambani is a part-time party guest but a full-time boss woman. At the recently launched Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, the entrepreneur was dressed in a black ensemble which included a black satin shirt and an intricately embroidered skirt in contrasting tones of red, yellow and green. This outfit from Dior, not only highlights her boss lady characteristics but also how she can have a little fun with it. Doubled with a truly Indian narrative at play on this outfit, Isha Ambani stays rooted in her culture with a truly international essence behind it.

When business is as fun as one big party, one can always find Isha Ambani playing host to both her stylish sides.

