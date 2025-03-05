Irina Shayk Dazzles In A Blue Bejewelled Outfit At The Rio De Janeiro Carnival 2025

Advertisement

Irina Shayk recently added a starry touch to the parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 39-year-old model opted for a blue glittering costume and looked incredible. The Russian model-turned-actress was bedazzled from head to toe in her sparkly attire and posted a couple of pictures from her Carnival debut on Instagram. 

The skin-baring, bold costume featured a harness wrapping her waist, torso and neckline altogether. However, the barely-there rhinestone cups and the high-waist underwear were the key elements of her style statement. Additionally, the piece was adorned with intricate detailing of precious gemstones, joined together in an alluring manner. 

(Also Read: Rihanna Blings Up The Crop Over Festival 2024 In Barbados In A Fierce Gold Carnival Costume)

Irina Shayk's bold, eye-catching attire for the annual celebration hosted in Rio de Janeiro was accentuated by the details. It included a bejewelled fringe around her waist, which added an oomph factor to her already stunning avatar. However, she also wore another sleek waist chain attached to her high-rise underwear. This matched with her neck piece. Next, she picked arm cuffs and matching over-the-knee cutout heels, all in the same hues.

The supermodel teamed her bold style statement at the festive event with an equally bright headgear and a pair of feathery black and blue wings. Another showstopping layer i.e. the headpiece was nothing short of a crown that also worked as her earrings. Altogether, she looked statement-making.

The 39-year-old seamlessly matched her bedazzled costume with glittering makeup. Her dewy foundation base came with an ample amount of blush and highlighter on her cheeks. Peach tints with a touch of gloss alongside shimmery golden eye shadow added a new dimension to her face.

(Also Read: Irina Shayk's Barely-There Red Carpet Outing Is More Cutout Than Dress)

