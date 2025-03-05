Irina Shayk Dazzles In A Blue Bejewelled Outfit At The Rio De Janeiro Carnival 2025

Irina Shayk recently added a starry touch to the parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 39-year-old model opted for a blue glittering costume and looked incredible. The Russian model-turned-actress was bedazzled from head to toe in her sparkly attire and posted a couple of pictures from her Carnival debut on Instagram.

The skin-baring, bold costume featured a harness wrapping her waist, torso and neckline altogether. However, the barely-there rhinestone cups and the high-waist underwear were the key elements of her style statement. Additionally, the piece was adorned with intricate detailing of precious gemstones, joined together in an alluring manner.

Irina Shayk's bold, eye-catching attire for the annual celebration hosted in Rio de Janeiro was accentuated by the details. It included a bejewelled fringe around her waist, which added an oomph factor to her already stunning avatar. However, she also wore another sleek waist chain attached to her high-rise underwear. This matched with her neck piece. Next, she picked arm cuffs and matching over-the-knee cutout heels, all in the same hues.

The supermodel teamed her bold style statement at the festive event with an equally bright headgear and a pair of feathery black and blue wings. Another showstopping layer i.e. the headpiece was nothing short of a crown that also worked as her earrings. Altogether, she looked statement-making.

The 39-year-old seamlessly matched her bedazzled costume with glittering makeup. Her dewy foundation base came with an ample amount of blush and highlighter on her cheeks. Peach tints with a touch of gloss alongside shimmery golden eye shadow added a new dimension to her face.

