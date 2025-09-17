Inside The World's Most Expensive Cruise Where A Ticket Costs Rs 7 Crore: 140 Nights And A Mumbai Stop

Regent Seven Seas has announced what is being called the most expensive luxury cruise itinerary ever put on sale.

The 140-night 2027 "World of Splendor" sailing on Seven Seas Splendor will run from Miami to New York, covering 40 countries and 71 ports.

Fares start at around Rs 80 lakh per person for the entry-level veranda suites and climb to nearly Rs 7.3 crore per guest for the top-end Regent Suite, placing it at the very top of the commercial cruise market.

What's So Special About The Regent Suite

The Regent Suite has long been known as one of the most extravagant accommodations at sea, and on this voyage it comes with ultra-exclusive inclusions like a private car and driver in every port, an in-suite spa, curated fine art, and 4,000 square feet of private space.

FYI 4,000 sq ft is about two standard tennis courts combined is 4,000 sq ft.

The Regent Suite. Photo: Seven_seas_splendor

Regent is also preparing to debut an even larger Skyview Regent Suite in 2026 aboard Seven Seas Prestige, priced at about Rs 20-22 lakh per night, which has been flagged as the most expensive suite rate on record.

Itinerary Across Six Continents

For the 2027 "World of Splendor" cruise, guests will sail 35,668 nautical miles (66,057 km) across six continents with overnight stays in major cities such as Los Angeles, Sydney, Singapore, Malibu, and Mumbai.

A shorter 126-night version of the itinerary ends in Rome, but the full voyage continues to New York.

The Spa here uses globally sourced, natural ingredients. Photo: Rssc.com

Along the way there are up to 486 complimentary shore excursions, three exclusive shoreside gala events, and inclusions ranging from intercontinental business or first-class flights to luxury hotel stays, luggage service, premium beverages, speciality dining, valet laundry, Wi-Fi, and 24-hour in-suite dining.

The map. Photo: Rssc.com

The cruise will be making four stops in India - Mumbai, Mangaluru, Kochi, Goa.

What Else

The fare bundles in business or first-class intercontinental flights (depending on region), a pre-cruise gala with luxury hotel stay, door-to-door luggage service, unlimited premium beverages, specialty dining, prepaid gratuities, valet laundry, Wi-Fi, and 24-hour in-suite dining. Seven Seas Splendor, carrying just 746 guests in all-suite, all-balcony accommodation, also features some of the highest space-to-guest ratios at sea and a line-up of fine dining venues from French haute cuisine to its Prime 7 steakhouse (phew).

The other rooms. Photo: rssc.com

While other lines promote ultra-luxury suites such as Seabourn's Wintergarden or Scenic Eclipse's Owner's Suite, none reach Regent's near Rs 7 crore (USD 840,000) single-ticket price or the Prestige suite's Rs 20 lakh-plus (USD 25,000+) nightly rate.

Read more about it here.



