Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In Sweden If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month

For many Indians working in Sweden, the dream of building a long-term life there often begins with a work permit. But once you've settled into the Swedish way of life, the next logical step is securing permanent residency (PR). While the process can seem complicated at first, understanding the eligibility, requirements, and benefits makes the journey far clearer.

Why Permanent Residency In Sweden Matters

Holding PR in Sweden comes with several advantages. Unlike a temporary work permit, it frees you from having to reapply every couple of years, a process that often ties down travel plans and leaves families in limbo until approvals come through.

With permanent residency:

You're free to change jobs or roles without being tied to one employer.

You gain rights similar to other EU nationals, including free movement within the Schengen area.

Your family benefits from a more stable immigration status, making everyday life smoother.

Sweden's flat organisational culture, innovative workplaces, and high quality of life are already a draw for many Indians. Adding PR to the equation makes it much easier to plan a stable career and family life.

The Eligibility Criteria

First things first. To qualify for PR, you must first have lived and worked in Sweden on a valid work permit.

Here are the key conditions:

You should have had a work permit for 48 months (generally granted as two 2-year permits).

In the last seven years, you must have worked in Sweden for at least 44 months.

You must be eligible for a work permit renewal, which means meeting all employment conditions.

You must prove that you can support yourself financially and meet housing requirements.

You should have no criminal convictions and be able to show you've lived a "decent life" in Sweden.

Applications for PR can be submitted 30 days before your current permit expires. However, since 2022, the Swedish Migration Agency no longer offers bridge permits to cover shortfalls in eligibility. If you don't quite meet the 48-month requirement, you may need to wait until your sixth year in Sweden before applying.

The New Income Rule

As of 17 June 2025, the Swedish government has tightened its financial maintenance requirements for work permits. Now, to hold or renew a permit, you must earn at least 80% of Sweden's median salary, which currently works out to SEK 29,680 per month before tax (roughly Rs 2.76 lakh).

This applies to both new applications and extensions submitted after the June deadline.

However, some groups are exempt, such as EU/EEA citizens, Blue Card holders, seasonal workers, researchers, athletes, interns, and au pairs.

Photo: Unsplash

For Indians working in Sweden, meeting this income threshold is now a key requirement if you want your PR pathway to stay on track.

The Cost Details

The application fee for permanent residency (around 14K) is relatively small compared to other countries, but the process itself can be costly in terms of time and paperwork. Each renewal tends to get more complex, with new rules sometimes applied retroactively.

Most companies in Sweden cover permit fees as part of their talent retention policies, often extending this support to family members too. If not, some employers offer payment plans for dependent visas. For those managing the process on their own, patience is key since travel is restricted while applications are under review, and decisions can take years.

Can PR Be Revoked

PR status in Sweden is not indefinite if you stop meeting the conditions. The Migration Agency can revoke your permit if:

You no longer live in Sweden or spend too much time abroad.

You provided false or incomplete information when applying.

As long as you remain resident and compliant, however, PR allows you to stay in Sweden permanently with no need for renewals. Indians in particular have been steadily growing in Sweden's workforce, especially in IT, engineering, and research roles.

From PR To Swedish citizenship

For many Indians, securing PR is not the final step - it also opens the door to Swedish citizenship. In most cases, you can apply for citizenship after living in Sweden for five years with PR. This period can be shorter if you are married to or living with a Swedish citizen.

To qualify, you must:

Have permanent residency at the time of application.

Have lived in Sweden continuously for the required number of years.

Demonstrate good conduct and no serious criminal record.

Be able to prove your identity and provide valid documentation.

Citizenship brings additional benefits such as the right to vote in Swedish elections, hold a Swedish passport, and access wider opportunities across the EU.