India And Italy Come Together To Redefine India's Taste In Wine

In a country where chai reigns supreme and whiskey outsells wine by an astronomical margin, an evening dedicated to the finest Italian wines felt like stepping into a parallel universe - one where conversations swirled around tannins, terroirs and time-honoured traditions instead of single malts and soda.

The Vinitaly India Roadshow, held in New Delhi, was not just an event - it was a cultural statement. The Italians, after all, don't just make wine - they craft history in a bottle. And for one evening, that history was poured generously into crystal glasses, inviting India to take a sip.

Held at the Italian Embassy, the event was a testament to Italy's commitment to carving a niche in the Indian wine market.

The presence of Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo, Vice-President Romano Artoni and General Manager Adolfo Rebughini underscored just how seriously Italy is taking this venture.

It wasn't just a roadshow, it was a carefully orchestrated effort to bridge the gap between two ancient cultures - one where wine is a way of life, and the other where it is still finding its footing among a new, curious generation of connoisseurs.

The lineup of wines at the event was nothing short of spectacular. From the rolling vineyards of Piemonte to the sun-drenched slopes of Sicily, every bottle told a story of tradition, innovation and the unmistakable Italian flair for the exquisite.

Piemonte Land of Wines and the Italia del Vino Consortium collectively represented 39 vineyards, offering a rich palette of flavours. Foss Marai, a name synonymous with Italian sparkling wines, showcased their Valdobbiadene offerings - elegant, crisp, and undeniably celebratory.

Maria Faretra Wines from Puglia stood out not just for their commitment to sustainability and biodiversity but also for their labels, which were almost as fascinating as the wines themselves.

Among the standout pours of the evening was a stellar Trebbiano and Pecorino from Vinum Hadrianum, both organic white wines from Abruzzo that struck a balance between freshness and complexity.

Maria Faretra's rose selection was particularly intriguing, especially the one crafted from Malbec - a rarity in Italy, which made it an unexpected yet delightful find.

The Amarone 2015 from Cantine Bertani was a showstopper, a wine that commanded attention with its depth, velvety texture and rich, dark fruit profile. Meanwhile, the Verdicchio from Tenute San Sisto Castelli di Jesi was a revelation in minerality and structure.

Equally compelling was 'Ad Occhi Chiusi' by Terra Prava, made from the Souvignier Gris grape - a wine that stood out for its unfiltered nature, indigenous yeast fermentation and an aromatic bouquet of floral and honeyed notes.

It carried a refreshing salinity, balanced by bright acidity, making it an unforgettable sip.

This wine was part of UVA Italy's portfolio, a collective of 11 artisanal winegrowers who are reshaping Italy's winemaking narrative.

Piemonte's contributions were equally formidable - Derthona Origo, a white wine made from Timorasso grapes, was a lesson in structure and elegance, while Recit, crafted from the Arneis grape, showcased a refined, almost poetic expression of Piedmontese winemaking.

The legendary GD Vajra Barolo and the single-vineyard Rabaja selections from Azienda Agricola Cortese Giuseppe, on the other hand, solidified the presence of Italy's iconic reds, bringing forth layers of earth, leather and dark cherry in every sip.

Valpolicella's Scriani, Boschetto Campacci's Chianti Classico, and Foss Marai's Prosecco and Spumante Rose rounded off an extraordinary tasting experience. The sheer range of wines - nearly 60 producers representing almost all of Italy's 20 regions - made this event feel like a masterclass in oenology, each glass offering a new lesson in history, technique and artistry.

But beyond the wines themselves, the event was a statement about the future. With the EU-India Free Trade Agreement on the horizon, there is cautious optimism that Italian wines will finally gain the accessibility they deserve in the Indian market.

As it stands, India's wine consumption is growing at a promising 17% CAGR, with projections hinting at a 40% increase between 2024 and 2028.

And while the road to making wine a staple of Indian dining tables is still long, evenings like these prove that the journey is well worth the effort.

For now, Vinitaly has left its mark on Delhi, and hopefully, in the future, it will expand its footprint to Mumbai and beyond.

Until then, for those who found themselves enchanted by the wines of Italy, there's always the grand stage of Vinitaly Verona, where the true magic unfolds.