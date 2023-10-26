If You're Craving Icy Dips In Dharamshala Like KL Rahul, Head To The Hills For A Holiday In Himachal Pradesh

For Icy Dips In Dharamshala Like KL Rahul, Travel To Himachal Pradesh

KL Rahul has been busy with the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 but that has not stopped him from taking time off with his Indian cricketer team mates. The cricketer shared pictures of his chilly dips in the gushing river of Dharamshala on X. The backdrop included beautiful nature consisting of lush green hills and pine trees. The sight made us crave a vacation in the hills instantly. His tweet read, "nothing beats nature's ice dip." The post definitely received love, and comments from the cricketer's fans and followers.

nothing beats natures ice dip 🩵 pic.twitter.com/g1lMM4b553 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) October 25, 2023

Like KL Rahul, if you are planning a vacation to Dharamshala this season, here are a few things you must not miss doing.

5 Things To Do On Your Vacation To Dharamshala

1. Visit The Monasteries

There are numerous monasteries in Dharamshala like Namgyal Monastery, Nechung Monastery, Gyuto Monastery, and more. Visiting these monasteries will give you insights into the Buddhist culture. Besides, you will also experience peace and tranquility by visiting these places.

2. Satiate The Taste Buds At The Local Cafes

There are famous food joints with scenic views and lip-smacking food to try out. You will be surprised at the delicious Tibetan cuisine and momos that the city has to offer. Do not miss the Thukpa when in Dharamshala.

3. Pay Respects At The War Memorial

One of the famous tourist attractions in Dharamshala, the Dharamshala War Memorial embodies the bravery and sacrifice of freedom fighters. It is set amidst picturesque greenery and features names of soldiers and martyrs who fought the wars in 1947, 1948, 1962, 1965, and 1971.

4. Watch A Match At The Himachal Pradesh Stadium

The Himachal Pradesh stadium is located at a scenic location. The cricket stadium has a backdrop of snow-clad mountains, lush greenery, and pine trees. If you get a chance to witness a cricket match at the stadium, consider yourself lucky or you can visit the stadium as a tourist attraction.

5. Explore The Tea Gardens

The tea gardens in Dharamshala will enchant you with their breathtaking views. You can also explore the tea-making process and taste samples of the freshly-made teas at the retail outlets. Besides this, one can click photographs at the picturesque locations.

If KL Rahul's Dharamshala getaway is not making you want to visit Dharamshala immediately, we don't know what will.

