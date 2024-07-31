Rashmika Mandanna And Vicky Kaushal Were A Pastel Perfect Pair For Falguni Shane Peacock's Show At India Couture Week

ICW 2024: Rashmika-Vicky's Pastel Perfect Pair Up For Falguni Shane Peacock's Show

The final show of the FDCI x India Couture Week 2024 was wrapped up with Falguni Shane Peacock showcasing her creative craftsmanship at the event. Playing muse to the designer were Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal who stole the limelight like how. Not surprising to see this pair as they also co-star in an upcoming film, Chhava. As the audience serenaded to live music, Rashmika Mandanna walked down the ramp to open the show, she chose to look resplendent in a white lehenga as opposed to the popular showstopper trend to end the show. A pure vision of excellence and elegance in a beautifully crafted lehenga with sequins and pearls for a monotone effect. The dupatta draped around her and over her shoulder with a long train behind her which was revealed when she turned around. Once she did, we also noticed her pearl strung hair accessories and pearl dots pinned to her wavy waterfall hairstyle. Not long after, she changed into yet another white lehenga, only this time with golden accents. Vicky Kaushal was seen in an ivory and gold statement bandhgala as well to complement Rashmika. The pastel perfection of this on-screen couple was on a serious high to finish this Couture Week season on a whole new elevation.

Falguni Shane Peacock presented their Rang Mahal haute couture collection at the fashion event. As per FDCI, her tailored masterpieces were inspired by the regal Indian heritage, hovering on dreamy lines. Falguni Shane Peacock's designs reflected iconic elements of India's rich culture, including the lavish lifestyles of the royals and the grand palaces they dwelled in. The concept of time played a major force in Shane's ensembles. Her couture line has tried to find a connection between time and the universe, emphasisng that time is eternal, influential, and intangible.

Bridal lehengas, wedding couture, Anarkalis, and sarees find a place in Falguni Shane Peacock's closet. Previously, Shanaya Kapoor picked out a shimmery silver saree from her label and dazzled like an Indian goddess. Doused with ample sequins, the starkid shined brighter than the stars in the elegant silhouette. The sleeveless blouse featuring a crystallised tasseled hem delivered an extra dose of drama. The thinly pleated drape was heavily embellished with pearl borders, serving pizzazz on another level. A lehenga-styled mermaid-fit skirt with equally impressive adornments cascaded in length forming a floor-grazing train.

Falguni Shane Peacock has emerged to be one of the most celebrity-approved designers and we know why.

