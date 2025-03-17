"I Think Everyone Should Be In Love", Dino Morea Opens Up About Being In Love And His Views On Marriage

Dino Morea, who has been missing from the limelight, has finally made his comeback from his recent release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actor recently sat for the interview where he spoke about his views on love, relationships, and marriage.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Dino was asked about his thoughts on love. The actor said, “Love is great. I think everyone should be in love. You are here on this earth to propagate love. Love is everyone: your brother, your sister, your mother, your father, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your husband, your wife, and your dog. He further added that everybody wants to feel love. Even the ones who are hurting, the more you offer. The more you receive. The actor was also asked if he was romantic, to which he replied, “There might be, yes.”

Further, Dino also shared his views on marriage. Calling marriage a “social contract,” he said that the concept itself is a mere stamp, saying that they live together. He emphasised ship and said that all together, they should give each other space and be partners.

Dino also admitted that his answers might have been different 20 years ago. With time, he has realised things, including how there's a problem with society treating marriage and the way it mandates you to continue a relationship, even if things are not working between two people. He concluded his take on marriage by saying that no one should be pressured to get married.

