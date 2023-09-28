How Masaba Gupta Balances Her Diet With This 80:20 Nutrition Hack

Check out Masaba's nutrition hack

With plenty of variation and consistency, Masaba Gupta's dedication to her lifestyle also includes advocating for a healthy lifestyle. While the Masaba Masaba actor is often decked up with a jam-packed schedule, she never misses a chance to keep up with her wellness enthusiast status. Championing self-acceptance and focus, the designer's fitness and wellness are an integral part of her routine. Recently, she gave us a pro tip that can help to bounce back on a healthy track. The multi-hyphenate shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about how she gets back on her nutrition track as she shares her personal rules of nutrition. She captioned it, "Nutrition is a very important pillar for me. I usually follow an 80/20 rule where I eat well 80% of the time and allow myself 20% of all the food I love but isn't really good for me. But when I go off track and the junk takes up 50% space, I need to get back on track!!"

All we can say is, we relate. Many times, we unintentionally binge on multiple things that aren't the best and the real struggle is getting back to those healthy meals. Masaba Gupta shared her rules that could very well come in handy for all of us. She shared on Instagram, "This one is a quick one-bowl meal that has a bit of everything my body needs- protein, carbs, fats and vitamins. It's my go-to meal to bounce back and give my body everything it has been deprived of!"

She further adds, "P.S. - the trick with one bowl meals is that you serve yourself in the kitchen or prep in a way that you don't really need second helpings!"

Everyone might not have the same taste palette, so Masaba shared how one can modify their meal easily. "A few things you can modify- replace salmon with any other protein source you prefer...chicken, paneer, tofu, soya. Add the veggies you like but make sure you're adding enough greens and try to make your salad dressings at home ( and don't involve any sugars). Basically, try to make it a bowl full of things you like that are also good for your mind, body, and skin," she wrote.