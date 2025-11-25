How A Flight Snack Hack Made Biscoff Biscuits A Viral Million-Dollar Brand

Biscoff is one of those biscuits that instantly wins you over with its caramel crunch. From coffee to ice cream and even melt-in-the-mouth cheesecakes, this long, flat strip of delight – wrapped in its classic white-and-red packaging – pairs beautifully with almost anything.

However, it wasn't available in India until November 2025. The hype around this baked product was huge, so much so that people used to ask their friends and loved ones to bring it from their trip to the US or Europe. But do you know how a simple marketing strategy turned Biscoff into a million-dollar brand?

A Snack Hack Made Biscoff A Million-Dollar Brand

An X user, Havana Azmi, shared a series of posts on the platform explaining Biscoff's widespread appeal. “For all of you asking why Biscoff is so hyped — let me tell you about (one of) the greatest ever marketing con a brand has ever pulled off — and a lot of it has got to do with aeroplanes,” he wrote.

According to him, Biscoff's sales in the US soared after the brand partnered with Delta Airlines in 1986. Passengers soon began demanding the complimentary in-flight snack in retail stores, and the biscuits quickly earned the nickname “delta cookie”. Over time, the partnership expanded to other American and European airlines as well.

“At one point, users could get delta points for buying the Biscoff biscuits,” claimed Havana Azmi. He also pointed out that Biscoff's premium packaging helped elevate its charm. The distinct European-inspired font and colours, along with individual wrapping, further added to its appeal.

Biscoff Biscuits Can Be Consumed By People With Dietary Restrictions Or Allergies, Claims The US Maketing Manager

Idil Kozanoglu, the US marketing manager for Lotus Bakeries, Biscoff's parent company, credits the ingredients for the biscuit's mass popularity.

In a conversation with CNN, she revealed, “Lotus Biscoff cookies are made with Non-GMO ingredients, do not contain any artificial flavours or colours, and are vegan and nut-free, making them an ideal choice for a wide group of consumers that might have dietary restrictions or allergies.”

Biscoff originally hails from Belgium, where the biscuits were called Speculoos, reported CNN. They were a traditional treat given to children on Sinterklaas (St. Nicholas Day), celebrated on December 6. Made with ingredients such as ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and cardamom, they are closely associated with the holiday season and resemble the popular gingerbread.

