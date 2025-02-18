Here Are 5 Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Sydney, Like Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is a big-time travel enthusiast; the star loves to explore different places, and currently, she is vacationing in Sydney, Australia. Sharing the pictures on her social media, Shehnaaz shared how she's spending her time in the city enjoying and exploring it. If, like Shehnaaz, you too wish to visit Sydney, then we have listed some of the fun things to do there.

1. Explore The City On A Bike

If you're keen on a sightseeing tour but don't feel like sitting inside a tour bus, then hop on a bike and explore the beauty of the city whilst enjoying some fresh air. All you need is to hire an expert guide, who will take you on a cycling route that showcases iconic sites like the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge.

2. Take A Scenic Helicopter Flight

One of the best ways to admire the beautiful city of Sydney is from above. Book a scenic helicopter flight over Sydney for breathtaking views. Witness the famous landmark bridge and the bird's-eye perspective; you will surely love your time there.

3. Visit The Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains is a beautiful UNESCO wilderness area that is just under an hour's drive from Sydney. There are a lot of fun activities to do here, which will take up your full day, but it will be worth it.

4. Visit Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach is famous for its glistening water and sand. Visit the beach and participate in adventurous activities like surfing and enjoy the seaside spirit.

5. Take a Stroll at the Royal Botanic Garden

One can take time out and enjoy a stroll or plan a picnic lunch at the famous Royal Botanic Garden, known for its lush greenery and peaceful atmosphere.

