Advertisement

Here Are 5 Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Sydney, Like Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures as she enjoys her vacation in Sydney, Australia

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Here Are 5 Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Sydney, Like Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is a big-time travel enthusiast; the star loves to explore different places, and currently, she is vacationing in Sydney, Australia. Sharing the pictures on her social media, Shehnaaz shared how she's spending her time in the city enjoying and exploring it. If, like Shehnaaz, you too wish to visit Sydney, then we have listed some of the fun things to do there. 

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter Channels Madonna's Boldness And Marilyn Monroe's Hollywood Glam For Latest Magazine Cover

1. Explore The City On A Bike

If you're keen on a sightseeing tour but don't feel like sitting inside a tour bus, then hop on a bike and explore the beauty of the city whilst enjoying some fresh air. All you need is to hire an expert guide, who will take you on a cycling route that showcases iconic sites like the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. 

2. Take A Scenic Helicopter Flight

One of the best ways to admire the beautiful city of Sydney is from above. Book a scenic helicopter flight over Sydney for breathtaking views. Witness the famous landmark bridge and the bird's-eye perspective; you will surely love your time there. 

3. Visit The Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains is a beautiful UNESCO wilderness area that is just under an hour's drive from Sydney. There are a lot of fun activities to do here, which will take up your full day, but it will be worth it.

4. Visit Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach is famous for its glistening water and sand. Visit the beach and participate in adventurous activities like surfing and enjoy the seaside spirit.

5. Take a Stroll at the Royal Botanic Garden

One can take time out and enjoy a stroll or plan a picnic lunch at the famous Royal Botanic Garden, known for its lush greenery and peaceful atmosphere. 

Also Read: 

Also Read: At Grammys 2025, Sabrina Carpenter Keeps It Short N Sweet In A Backless Blue Feathered Gown

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shehnaaz Gill Show, Shehnnaz Gill, Shehnaaz Gill  insta Video
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now