Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys "Maroon Vibes" In A Matching <i>Kurta</i> Set

When it comes to ethnic fashion and style, Shehnaaz Gill can never go wrong. The star loves to wear traditional clothing, and she makes sure to leave the fashion police impressed with her every look. The star who loves to share daily updates on social media shared a fun video from her trip to Melbourne. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen donning a stylish ethnic outfit.

In the post, Shehnaaz opted for a basic maroon sleeveless kurta featuring a sweetheart neckline. The star paired her kurta with a matching salwar from the shelves of Humera Madhiya worth only Rs 6,000. This affordable piece is an ideal pick for minimal fashion, and one can easily ace it for the wedding season.

Shehnaaz accessorised her look with a beautiful golden bracelet and a gold necklace that had red accents all over it, finely complementing her outfit. For her makeup, the star went for her signature minimal makeup look with a flawless base, a decent amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, nude eyelids topped with mascara-coated lashes and neatly filled eyebrows and nude lips. She completed her look by leaving her straight hair all open, cascading down her shoulders.

Always count on Shehnaaz Gill for some stylish and top-notch ethnic looks.

