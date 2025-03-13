Here Are 5 Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Paris Like Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani is a big-time travel enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star loves to travel and explore different places and often shares her travel snippets with her fans. Recently, Rasha shared a series of pictures from her trip to Paris. In the pictures, we can see Rasha visiting some of the famous places of the city. If, like Rasha, you too wish to visit Paris, here are all the fun things to do there.

Visit The Centre Pompidou

Visit one of Paris's top galleries that is home to one of the largest collections of modern art in the world. This place is a recognised venue for modern art; it holds almost 120,000 pieces of art, including works by Picasso, Dali, Duchamp, and others.

Enjoy Your Day At Aquaboulevard Paris

Aquaboulevard is one of the largest waterparks in Paris, offering visitors an incredible blend of enjoyment, amusement, and aquatic adventures. It is a wonderful venue for a day out with family and friends.

Explore The Disneyland

Disneyland in Paris is a wonderful and magical experience where you can find everything from entertainment to adventure. Disneyland has two main theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Witness The Beauty Of The Louvre Museum

Standing in its grandeur and baroque-style construction on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, the Louvre Museum is a beautiful site to witness. Loaded with numerous artefacts and paintings, this is a must-visit when in Paris.

Take Pictures At The Eiffel Tower

The iconic Eiffel Tower is one of the most famous attractions in the world. One should visit the Eiffel Tower and explore the beautiful monument. The tower has three levels, two restaurants, a champagne bar, two observation decks, a garden, and the enchanting Esplanade.

